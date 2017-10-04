Title

$75 Million Gift for U Chicago Business School

Scott Jaschik
October 4, 2017
The University of Chicago is today announcing a $75 million gift to its Booth School of Business. The gift is from Amy Wallman and Richard Wallman, both alumni of the M.B.A. program. In honor of their gift, the business school will rename the way it designates students who earn high honors (and alumni who previously earned that honor). Henceforth, such students and alumni will be called Amy and Richard F. Wallman Scholars.

