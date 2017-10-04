Title

Academic Minute: Frozen Antarctica's Rivers and Lakes

By

Doug Lederman
October 4, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Jonathan Kingslake, assistant professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University, explores how meltwater may affect the Antarctic ice sheet and sea level rise. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

