Academic Minute: Frozen Antarctica's Rivers and Lakes
October 4, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Jonathan Kingslake, assistant professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University, explores how meltwater may affect the Antarctic ice sheet and sea level rise. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
