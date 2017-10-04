Title

Professor Allegedly Prompts False Report of Shooter

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 4, 2017
The University of Southern California went into lockdown Monday afternoon after a faculty member told students -- wrongly -- that there was an active shooter in a building, the Los Angeles Times reported. USC sent out alerts about police activity on campus and told people to shelter in place, but the warning was called off within the hour.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the university declined to the name the professor. But LAPD Deputy Chief Phillip Tingirides said the professor appeared to have had some sort of "episode" and told students there was an active shooter. The professor was not charged with a crime but was detained for questioning. Provost Michael Quick said in a statement that in the aftermath “of the tragic events in Las Vegas on Sunday, we understand this is a time of stress and anxiety. We want to remind you of the counseling resources we have available.”

