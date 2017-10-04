Update on Central European Bid to Stay in Budapest

Central European University provided an update Tuesday on the status of negotiations between the Hungarian and New York State governments over an agreement that would allow the institution, which is chartered in New York but does not have a campus there, to continue to operate in Budapest. A law signed in April that among other things would require CEU to offer educational programs in New York has called the university’s future in Hungary into question. The law was widely seen as a targeted attack by Hungary's right-wing government on CEU and its founder, the liberal financier George Soros. The Hungarian government has denied that the law specifically targeted CEU and said that the university "will be able to continue its operation as soon as an international agreement has been reached."

In its statement Tuesday about the negotiations for such an agreement, CEU said that “in response to the progress that has been made” it had signed a memorandum of understanding with its longstanding partner, Bard College, “to provide educational activities in New York.”

“We hope that this MOU, which does not preclude future agreements with other New York-based institutions, helps to provide the basis for a speedy conclusion to this affair,” the university said. A spokeswoman for CEU declined to share the MOU or to elaborate on the nature of the educational activities that CEU has agreed to provide in New York.