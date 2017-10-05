Title

Academic Minute: Climate Change and Parasites

October 5, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, John Huntley, assistant professor in the department of geological sciences at the University of Missouri, explores why parasites from the past may be a problem of the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

