ACLU Speaker Shouted Down at William & Mary

Protests by the Black Lives Matter chapter at the College of William & Mary successfully shut down a talk by an American Civil Liberties Union representative last week.

Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the ACLU in Virginia, was due to discuss the First Amendment Sept. 27 but was shouted down shortly after she began speaking.

Students holding signs lined up in front of the stage where Gastañaga was speaking, chanting, “ACLU, you protect Hitler, too,” “ACLU, free speech for who?” and “the oppressed are not impressed.”

The protest was filmed and posted to the William & Mary Black Lives Matter Facebook page.

“In contrast to the ACLU, we want to reaffirm our position of zero tolerance for white supremacy no matter what form it decides to masquerade in,” the post reads.

A representative from Black Lives Matter spoke a little more than 20 minutes into the demonstration, accusing the ACLU of “hiding” behind the rhetoric of free speech to defend white supremacists.

This is a reference to the ACLU backing a white nationalist’s lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville, Va., where white supremacists held a bloody rally in August that resulted in a woman’s death.

William & Mary President Taylor Reveley released a statement.