Ohio State, Apple Start Push in Digital Learning

Ohio State University and Apple on Wednesday announced a collaboration that will start a digital learning effort at the university that Apple and university officials said may represent the company's most ambitious program in higher education. The university plans to start a series of efforts to promote student success, using tools from Apple. Starting in autumn 2018, new first-year students (at Columbus and regional campuses) will receive an iPad Pro with tools including Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard as well as apps to support learning and life at Ohio State. Financial terms of the deal have not been released. (The Columbus Dispatch reported that the retail value of the products would top $10 million but that officials said that the university would be paying much less under terms of a discount still being worked out.)

Other key parts of the effort: