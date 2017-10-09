Business Programs See Drops in Non-U.S. Applicants

The majority of graduate business programs in the U.S. reported declines in international applications this year compared to last year, even as the majority of programs in Canada and Europe reported increases, according to a survey of 965 graduate business programs in 45 countries conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council, which owns and administers the GMAT entrance test.

The report hypothesizes that “recent political events in the United States may have played a role in the drop in international candidates applying to U.S. programs.”

“Only a third (32 percent) of U.S. programs reported growth in the international pipeline this year, down from 49 percent in 2016,” the report states.

By comparison, 77 percent of Canadian graduate business programs and 67 percent of European graduate business programs reported increases in international applications this year.

The European figure excludes the United Kingdom. The survey found that in spite of concerns about a negative impact on applications caused by Britain's planned exit from the European Union, about two-thirds (65 percent) of graduate business programs in the U.K. reported growth in international applicants.