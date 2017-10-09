Texas State Sororities Accused of Racist Events

Two sororities at Texas State University were accused of choosing racist themes for a Greek life event last week.

In an essay for the student newspaper, a student activist ripped the stereotypical Native American and Mexican costumes donned by two sororities for their bid day celebrations, writing that the organizations “cannot seem to get the memo that racism is bad now.”

Responses to the costumes on social media, as the Houston Chronicle reported, were split, with some defending the costumes.

The incident is not the first time Greek-life organizations across the country have been accused of racist themes, with more egregious offenses, for example, calling on guests to dress in ways that drew on African-American stereotypes for Martin Luther King Day parties.