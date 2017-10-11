search
Inside Digital Learning -- What Ivanka Trump Should Know About Ed Tech
October 11, 2017
In today's "Inside Digital Learning":
- Ohio State and Apple inked a far-reaching deal on technology initiatives. Here are the details.
- Ivanka Trump wants to make ed tech part of her White House portfolio. Experts weigh in on what she should know.
- Institutions employ a variety of strategies (including in-person events) to train faculty members to be effective online instructors.
- A Canadian law school is offering online law courses to undergraduates; experiment is "smashing success."
