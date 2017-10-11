Southern Cal Rejects $5 Million From Harvey Weinstein

The University of Southern California has rejected a $5 million pledge from Harvey Weinstein to fund an endowment to support women filmmakers, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The move comes as Weinstein, who had a career as a powerful film executive, has been revealed to have sexually harassed numerous women, paying off some of them to keep quiet about his actions. Weinstein also has a history of donating to causes that benefit women, apparently in an attempt to have a reputation other than that of a person who has abused women for years.

A petition has been circulating online calling on the university to reject the funds. The petition states that Weinstein, in his pledge to the university, is "doing what guilty men throughout history have done to avoid taking ownership of their actions: blaming a pervasive culture, deflecting focus and buying moral absolution."