Title

Southern Cal Rejects $5 Million From Harvey Weinstein

By

Scott Jaschik
October 11, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Southern California has rejected a $5 million pledge from Harvey Weinstein to fund an endowment to support women filmmakers, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The move comes as Weinstein, who had a career as a powerful film executive, has been revealed to have sexually harassed numerous women, paying off some of them to keep quiet about his actions. Weinstein also has a history of donating to causes that benefit women, apparently in an attempt to have a reputation other than that of a person who has abused women for years.

A petition has been circulating online calling on the university to reject the funds. The petition states that Weinstein, in his pledge to the university, is "doing what guilty men throughout history have done to avoid taking ownership of their actions: blaming a pervasive culture, deflecting focus and buying moral absolution."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘The Recovery Revolution’
Innovative Teachers for Tomorrow’s Careers
Adults and Community College Degrees

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Can a College Have a Growth Mind-Set?
What Christian Slater's HP Videos Tell Us About the Future of Higher Ed Communications
Employability and Promotability
Do We Need a New Model for Academic Publishing?
A Public Domain Primer for Graduate Students
The Quality of Life Bonus of Academics Flying Less Than Other Professionals

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top