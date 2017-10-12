Title

Tweet About Professor Goes Viral (in a Good Way)

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 12, 2017
Comments
 
 

Twitter isn’t always friendly to academics; professors have been bashed and threatened via the medium (and sometimes professors do the bashing). But for Doug Schneider, a professor of accounting at East Carolina University, Twitter turned out to be a place for praise. Last week, a student emailed Schneider, asking for help on some course material during a late-night study session at the library, according to ABC-11. Instead of simply replying, Schneider headed to the library to help the student out. A student in the study group was so moved by the visit that she took a photo and shared it on social media with the caption “Sometimes ya just gotta appreciate professors who do everything possible to help you succeed.”

Photo of Doug Schneider, with a student, time stamped 11:10 p.m., with the caption “When [you’re] confused and email your professor and he comes to the [library] to help you study. Aw.” Photo posted Oct. 5 by student Marissa Flood from East Carolina’s Joyner Library.

The tweet has since been liked more than 36,000 times. East Carolina joined the conversation, too.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Making Research Matter: A Public Challenge to Scholars
‘The Recovery Revolution’
Innovative Teachers for Tomorrow’s Careers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

MOOCs Are "Dead." What's Next? Uh-oh.
“If You Had $500,000 to Spend …”
Is It Time to Scale College Towns: Reimagining Public Engagement through Agile Design
Confederate Relatives, Toppled Monuments, and Charlottesville
Disabled in Grad School: When You Tell Me a Disability Story
Can a College Have a Growth Mind-Set?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top