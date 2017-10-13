Yale Gives Update on $50M Faculty Diversity Initiative

Two years into its $50 million faculty diversity initiative, Yale University says it has hired 50 new ladder-rank professors. Some 26 have been hired within the last year, Yale said this week. Yale also has hired 11 Presidential Visiting Fellows this year. Such fellows, recruited from around the world, bring unique perspectives on research, practice and teaching, according to information from Yale.

Some diversity funds have supported a Dean’s Emerging Scholars program within the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Fifteen incoming Ph.D. students were admitted as fellows based on their outstanding potential and contributions to diversity this year, and 20 additional Ph.D. students will receive competitive research awards.

“Combined with support for nominations from divinity and music during our inaugural year, the initiative has now provided support to every school campuswide,” Provost Benjamin Polak and Richard Bribiescas, deputy provost for faculty development and diversity, said in an email this week to faculty members and administrators. “We now look ahead to the third year of the faculty excellence and diversity initiative, energized by our successes to date.”