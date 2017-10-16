Albright Faculty Backs Football Player Who Knelt

When Albright College football player Gyree Durante took a knee during the national anthem before an Oct. 7 game, he knew he was breaking a team agreement. He soon found himself kicked off the team altogether.

Now, professors at the Pennsylvania institution are rallying around Durante, passing a resolution last week condemning his dismissal from the team, a decision a spokesman said was made by the head coach. “The assembled faculty of Albright College do not support the dismissal of Gyree Durante from the football team and believe that his dismissal is a threat to freedom of conscience and freedom of speech,” the resolution read.

Durante is still attending Albright at a student but told the Philadelphia Tribune he plans on transferring. “To see that the professors have my back and are supportive is encouraging,” Durante said. “It helps to keep me levelheaded in the classroom and stay calm.”

The team had originally agreed to kneel during the coin toss and stand for the anthem.