California May Fund First Year of Community College

Nick Roll
October 16, 2017
A measure that would cover the first year of community college for California students was signed into law Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Whether the colleges are funded for that first year, however, is dependent on securing money in the state budget for next year.

"Community college changed my life. It gave me choices and opportunities and it opened doors," State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago said. "I know free community college will change the lives of Californians."

California offers fee waivers for low-income students, but the Times noted that some community college districts report that a substantial percentage of students eligible for the waiver don't apply for it.

