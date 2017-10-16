Student Hacker Breached Security at Kansas

A University of Kansas engineering student was able to capture professors’ personal information from their computers last year, and now faculty members are worried about how simple the hacking maneuver was to pull off.

The hacker used a keystroke logger to capture his professors’ log-in information and change his failing grades to A’s, the Kansas City Star reported.

“He may never even have gotten caught, but he got greedy,” said Ron Barrett-Gonzalez, a engineering professor at KU. “It does look a little suspicious when you are on academic probation and the dean’s honor roll at the same time.”

A keystroke logger can capture anything typed on a given computer, from personal messages and passwords to Social Security numbers, hence the worry from faculty that they too could easily be victims. University administrators learned about the hack during the 2016-17 academic year and expelled the student, the Star reported, but faculty were not notified about the matter until last week.