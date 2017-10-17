Title

Curriculum for Work-Force Development

By

Paul Fain
October 17, 2017
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on Monday released a new curriculum it hopes employers, government and higher education can use to better collaborate on closing the skills gap.

Dubbed the Talent Pipeline Management Academy, the curriculum grew out of a multiyear project from the foundation that seeks to apply lessons from supply chain management to education and work-force development. The document was designed based on feedback from more than 70 chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and work-force intermediaries.

"The idea is that if employers play an expanded leadership role as 'end customers' of a talent supply chain, they will be more effective at organizing performance-driven partnerships with responsive preferred education and work-force training providers," the foundation said.

The curriculum includes a section about how employers can better communicate their hiring needs, with suggestions for conveying hiring requirements in a common language based on shared competency and credentialing frameworks.

