Louisville Athletics Board Fires Pitino as Coach

The board of the University of Louisville Athletic Association on Monday fired Rick Pitino as coach of the university's basketball team, the Courier-Journal reported, amid an expanding Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry into college basketball corruption. The firing by the separately incorporated athletic board that oversees Louisville's sports programs came nearly three weeks after university administrators placed Pitino on leave. Louisville has been implicated in allegations that basketball recruits received as much as $150,000 to enroll at universities affiliated with Adidas, and while the coach denied the accusations, they came just months after the National Collegiate Athletic Association punished Louisville's program, and the coach himself, for a scandal in which the former director of basketball operations sneaked escorts into university residence halls to strip and perform sex acts for basketball prospects, some of whom were underage.