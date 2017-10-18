Title

Flipping the Classroom and Other Ways to Improve Teaching

Scott Jaschik
October 18, 2017
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Flipping the Classroom and Other Techniques to Improve Teaching." You may download the free booklet here, and you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

