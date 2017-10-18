search
Inside Digital Learning -- Should Online Programs Be Centralized or Decentralized?
October 18, 2017
- Universities employ a variety of strategies -- centralized, decentralized or both -- to best suit their distance education needs.
- George Washington University professors reviewed digital offerings and find lack of oversight, unclear course requirements and other issues.
- Author Michelle Pacansky-Brock discusses why and how instructors should employ digital tools to effectively engage students.
- Woz U from Apple's co-founder is the latest entrant in the emerging competition to create faster pathways to technical jobs.
