Killing of Bowie State Student Declared Hate Crime

Maryland prosecutors are now calling the murder of a black Bowie State University student a hate crime and prosecuting it as such, The Baltimore Sun reported. A student at the University of Maryland at College Park has been charged in the stabbing death of Richard W. Collins III, which took place while Collins was visiting friends at College Park. The incident stunned students at both campuses. Originally, authorities said that they were unsure of a motive and did not see race as a factor. But now authorities are citing "lots and lots of digital evidence" of the intentions of the Maryland student. Among other things, he belonged to a white supremacist Facebook group.