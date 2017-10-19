Harvard Revokes Honor for Harvey Weinstein

The Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University has announced that it is revoking an honor it gave Harvey Weinstein in 2014. He had been awarded the Du Bois Medal for contributions to African-American culture. In the last week, Weinstein has been revealed to have been sexually harassing women for years, and some women have also come forward to accuse him of rape. Variety reported that a statement from the Harvard center said that “we stand with the women who have courageously come forward to fight for themselves and indeed for all of those who have experienced similar abuse.”