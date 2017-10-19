Publishers Drop Lawsuit as Follett Backs Anti-Counterfeiting Measures

Follett Higher Education announced last week that it would endorse a set of "best practices" aimed at stopping the counterfeiting of textbooks, leading a group of top publishers to drop a lawsuit they filed because of the bookstore company's prior opposition to the statement.

The publishers, Cengage, Elsevier, McGraw-Hill and Pearson Education, sued Follett in June amid a war of words in which they said the company was putting profits ahead of the law. Follett responded at the time by saying that adopting the publishers' Anti-Counterfeit Best Practices "cripple the campus store’s ability to provide lower-cost course material options, leaving students little choice but to buy higher-priced texts from the publishers."

Last week, though, Follett did an about-face, releasing a statement in which Clay Wahl, president of Follett Higher Education, said that "Follett has always been committed to combating counterfeiting, and through productive dialogue with the publishers over the last several months, we are pleased to have found common ground with them in the ongoing fight against counterfeit textbooks." The publishers released their own statement saying they had dropped the lawsuit.