Title

Report Seeks Help for Low-Income Student Parents

By

Ashley A. Smith
October 19, 2017
Comments
 
 

A new report from the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution calls for a new grant program to address unmet needs of low-income student parents.

The report -- "Helping Women to Succeed in Higher Education: Supporting Student Parents With Child Care" -- finds that in 2011, there were more than five million students who had dependents of their own and that 3.4 million students are estimated to be mothers, of which two million are single parents.

Bridget Terry Long, a professor of education and economics at Harvard Graduate School of Education, and the report's author, proposes expanding the Child Care Access Means Parents in School program, which supports low-income parents by providing them with access to campus-based child-care services.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

More Institutional Support for Animal Research Is Needed
Feeding a Dangerous Fiction
A Dangerous Precedent

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Late Arrivals
What If Everything We Think We Know About Creating a Professional Digital Presence Is Wrong?
Introductions
Husbands as Trailing Academic Partners
Heading to a Conference? Tack on a Vacation, Too.
Telling Adjuncts to Quit Is Giving Up on Education

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top