Title

College Leaders Urge ‘Legislative Fix’ for Dreamers

By

Elizabeth Redden
October 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Nearly 800 college and university presidents signed a letter to leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives calling on them to “pass a long-term legislative fix as soon as possible to protect Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. In September, President Trump announced a timetable for rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, under which many Dreamers, including many college students and recent graduates, have obtained the right to work and protection against the possibility of deportation.

“Children brought to the United States at a young age did not have a choice in the matter and are today Americans in every way but immigration status,” the letter from the college presidents states. “It remains in America’s best interest to enable them to use their knowledge, skills and energy to continue to make the strongest possible contribution to our country.”

