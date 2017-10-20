College of New Rochelle Sued for Faculty Layoffs

The College of New Rochelle announced this week that it has been sued by its Senate, faculty leaders, and 14 former faculty members who lost their jobs in layoffs in June. The college has been facing severe financial difficulties since last year when it revealed that decisions had been based on "fabricated budgets" and that the college did not make payroll tax payments for two years. Faculty leaders have said that the college should have been able to avoid layoffs and that professors were being punished by losing their jobs for failings of the administration.