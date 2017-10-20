Title
Northern State President Makes Pitch to Potential Students
October 20, 2017
Timothy Downs, the president of Northern State University, mixes humor and hucksterism in a new video to attract applicants to the South Dakota institution. Need scholarships? He's throwing money in the air. (And the legal department is offering its own view of the implied promise …) Want interesting books in the library? He finds one for all ages. And of course he covers majors, extracurriculars, athletics and more.
