Vote of No Confidence at Assumption
October 20, 2017
Faculty members at Assumption College in Massachusetts voted no confidence in President Francesco Cesareo, The Telegram reported. Faculty leaders said that enrollment has been dropping, leading to layoffs and program cuts. The college's board issued a statement of support for the president's "bold leadership" and said that it stood behind him.
