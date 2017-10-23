Whistle-Blowers Charge That TIAA Misleads Clients

Legal filings -- including a lawsuit from a current employee and a whistle-blower case from former employees -- allege serious mismanagement at TIAA.

The association manages retirement plans and investments, and many of its clients are educators and researchers. The complaints, reported by The New York Times over the weekend, allege that the company pushed its clients into ill-suited plans that generated higher fees -- without delivering higher performance. Additionally, the Times interviewed 10 current employees who spoke of legally and ethically dubious sales practices.

Chad Peterson, a TIAA spokesman, told the Times that the company focuses exclusively on meeting its clients’ long-term financial needs and operates in "a highly transparent and ethical way." A request for comment from Inside Higher Ed was not returned over the weekend.