Title
Charges Over Racist Graffiti at Eastern Michigan
October 24, 2017
Authorities have charged Eddie Curlin (right) in a series of racist graffiti incidents last fall at Eastern Michigan University, The Detroit Free Press reported. The incidents upset many students and led to a series of protests. Curlin is former student at the university who is currently in jail after a conviction for receiving and concealing stolen property, a charge unrelated to what happened at Eastern Michigan. Authorities did not say how they came to charge Curlin in the graffiti case. "It was totally self-serving," said Eastern Michigan's chief of police, Robert Heighes, at a news conference, of what Curlin is alleged to have done. "It was not driven by politics. It was not driven by race."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!