Title

Charges Over Racist Graffiti at Eastern Michigan

By

Scott Jaschik
October 24, 2017
Authorities have charged Eddie Curlin (right) in a series of racist graffiti incidents last fall at Eastern Michigan University, The Detroit Free Press reported. The incidents upset many students and led to a series of protests. Curlin is former student at the university who is currently in jail after a conviction for receiving and concealing stolen property, a charge unrelated to what happened at Eastern Michigan. Authorities did not say how they came to charge Curlin in the graffiti case. "It was totally self-serving," said Eastern Michigan's chief of police, Robert Heighes, at a news conference, of what Curlin is alleged to have done. "It was not driven by politics. It was not driven by race."

