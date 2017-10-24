Title
CUNY Seeks to Double Tech Graduates
October 24, 2017
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, yesterday announced an initiative to double the number of City University of New York students graduating with technology-related bachelor’s degrees by 2022.
The CUNY 2X Tech initiative aims to improve the retention and career readiness of students at CUNY with $11 million in funding from the city of New York and $9 million in federal and private funding. The initiative also involves many industry partners, such as LinkedIn, Viacom and Facebook.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!