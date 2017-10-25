search
Title
Inside Digital Learning : Quality in Online Courses
By
October 25, 2017
In today's "Inside Digital Learning":
- How one institution assures quality in online courses through a collaborative campuswide effort.
- Fee-for-service online program management providers are gaining ground, but revenue-share models still dominate.
- LyndaCampus offer institutions the to opportunity to outsource career skills training that professors don't want to or have time to teach.
- Canadian colleges beat U.S. institutions in terms of number of total distance education programs, but they lack resources for their expanding online efforts.
