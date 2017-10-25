An Unusual $100 Million Pledge to Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame is today announcing a $100 million pledge from Kenn Ricci, an alumnus. The gift has no restrictions, which is highly unusual for a gift of this size. Further, it will be made in an unusual way -- Ricci and his wife will be made periodic gifts in the years ahead. When Ricci dies, Notre Dame will control the businesses he founded and sell their assets, using proceeds to hit the $100 million pledge, and then turn over other funds to Ricci's estate.