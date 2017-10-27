Title

$150 Million Gift Renames Illinois Business School

By

Doug Lederman
October 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

The business school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will henceforth be known as the Gies College of Business, recognizing a $150 million donation announced Thursday. The gift comes from Larry Gies, founder, president and CEO of Chicago-based Madison Industries and an alumnus of the business college, and his wife, Beth, also an Illinois graduate.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Peer-to-Peer Networks Increase College Attainment
7 Key Ways to Make Student Mentoring Matter
A Horizontal Move in the Right Direction

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

ROI
Listening to Audiobooks While Watching Sports
How to Embrace the Frugal Life
Putting Social Media on Pause for a Week
Hungry and Homeless on Campus
What $20 Security Camera Has to Do With Closing of the Memphis College of Art

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top