search
Title
$150 Million Gift Renames Illinois Business School
October 27, 2017
The business school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will henceforth be known as the Gies College of Business, recognizing a $150 million donation announced Thursday. The gift comes from Larry Gies, founder, president and CEO of Chicago-based Madison Industries and an alumnus of the business college, and his wife, Beth, also an Illinois graduate.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!