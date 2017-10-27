UCSF Announces $5 Billion Fund-Raising Campaign

The University of California, San Francisco, announced today a $5 billion fund-raising campaign, ranking among the largest ever conducted by a public institution.

UCSF is going public with the campaign after already raising $3 billion. Its efforts focus on three challenges -- solving fundamental biological mysteries, transforming patient care and health equity.

The fund-raising effort is unusual both because of the institution undertaking it and because of its scale. UCSF is an exclusively graduate-level institution devoted to health sciences. The announcement of its $5 billion campaign comes as many other institutions attempt to raise remarkably large sums of money. Recently, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill unveiled a $4.25 billion campaign billed as the second largest conducted by a public institution in the country, after a $5 billion University of Washington campaign.