Title

UCSF Announces $5 Billion Fund-Raising Campaign

By

Rick Seltzer
October 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of California, San Francisco, announced today a $5 billion fund-raising campaign, ranking among the largest ever conducted by a public institution.

UCSF is going public with the campaign after already raising $3 billion. Its efforts focus on three challenges -- solving fundamental biological mysteries, transforming patient care and health equity.

The fund-raising effort is unusual both because of the institution undertaking it and because of its scale. UCSF is an exclusively graduate-level institution devoted to health sciences. The announcement of its $5 billion campaign comes as many other institutions attempt to raise remarkably large sums of money. Recently, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill unveiled a $4.25 billion campaign billed as the second largest conducted by a public institution in the country, after a $5 billion University of Washington campaign.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Peer-to-Peer Networks Increase College Attainment
7 Key Ways to Make Student Mentoring Matter
A Horizontal Move in the Right Direction

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

ROI
Listening to Audiobooks While Watching Sports
How to Embrace the Frugal Life
Putting Social Media on Pause for a Week
Hungry and Homeless on Campus
What $20 Security Camera Has to Do With Closing of the Memphis College of Art

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top