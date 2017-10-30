Former Obama Official Will Lead TICAS

The Institute for College Access and Success announced last week that its next president will be James Kvaal, a former official in the Obama White House.

TICAS is a nonprofit group based in California that focuses on access and affordability in higher education. Since 2005 it has published an annual report on student debt levels. Robert Shireman, who worked in the Obama administration's Education Department and was a primary architect of the administration's crackdown on for-profit colleges, founded TICAS.

Kvaal was deputy domestic policy adviser in the Obama White House, where he worked on higher education issues. He also previously worked for the department and the U.S. House of Representatives. He'll become TICAS's president in January.