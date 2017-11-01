search
Title
Inside Digital Learning -- Should Online Instructors Take Online Courses?
By
November 1, 2017
In today's "Inside Digital Learning":
- Should instructors teaching online take an online course first? Faculty members and administrators weigh in.
- In a survey, only 25 percent of instructors say they've collaborated with an instructional designer. Why is that percentage so low?
- A lawsuit alleges that Excelsior College delayed online nursing students from taking the final practical exam so the institution could collect additional fees.
- To get students to attend in-person classes, a professor flipped his course. Did it work?
