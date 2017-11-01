Title

Notre Dame Ends Access to Birth Control Coverage

By

Scott Jaschik
November 1, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Notre Dame is ending the ability of its employees and students to access birth control coverage at no cost, The South Bend Tribune reported. Notre Dame had been using a program designed by the Obama administration to allow religious institutions that object to birth control to meet requirements of the Affordable Health Care Act, without financing the coverage. But President Trump ended that requirement, so Notre Dame has withdrawn from the program and its employees and students on the university's health plans will need to pay for birth control.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Demand…
The Need for Slower Administrators
The Fast Lane to Nowhere

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Against Shortcuts and in Favor of Potholes
Unstructured Time
Reading Myself into Existence
Mentor as the Mentee
Ask the Administrator: New Data, New Dissertation Topic?
Project Management, a Curse and a Blessing

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top