Notre Dame Ends Access to Birth Control Coverage

The University of Notre Dame is ending the ability of its employees and students to access birth control coverage at no cost, The South Bend Tribune reported. Notre Dame had been using a program designed by the Obama administration to allow religious institutions that object to birth control to meet requirements of the Affordable Health Care Act, without financing the coverage. But President Trump ended that requirement, so Notre Dame has withdrawn from the program and its employees and students on the university's health plans will need to pay for birth control.