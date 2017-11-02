search
Achieving the Dream’s New ‘Leader’ Colleges
November 2, 2017
Eight community colleges in the Achieving the Dream network received the group's Leader College designation Wednesday.
The status is awarded to institutions that have shown three years of steady improvement in student success outcomes like graduation and remedial education completion.
The eight colleges are:
- Athens Technical College, in Georgia
- Big Bend Community College, in Washington
- Community College of Allegheny County, in Pennsylvania
- Edmonds Community College, in Washington
- Housatonic Community College, in Connecticut
- Stanly Community College, in North Carolina
- Wallace State Community College, in Alabama
- West Georgia Technical College, in Georgia
