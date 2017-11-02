DeVry Parent Company Makes Pledges to Students

Adtalem Global Education this week announced 21 commitments the company will make to students on issues of recruitment, enrollment, student outcomes and informed student choice.

The company owns DeVry University, Carrington College, Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Adtalem, which was formerly known as DeVry Education Group, announced that the six of its institutions would voluntarily limit the amount of revenue they receive from federal funding, including benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and military tuition assistance, to 85 percent. Current federal regulations allow a 90 percent federal revenue threshold and exclude veterans' and military benefits.

The commitments include prohibiting mandatory arbitration for student disputes, using an independent third-party for student surveys and providing students with ongoing academic and financial counseling.

"This review of our student commitments demonstrates our resolve to improve transparency and accountability in higher education," said Lisa Wardell, president and chief executive officer of Adtalem. "We're proud to take a leadership role. It's the right thing to do for our students, but also for all of our stakeholders."