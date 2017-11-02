Title

Racial Gaps in Belief That College is Necessary

By

Scott Jaschik
November 2, 2017
A new poll of Californians by the Public Policy Institute of California reveals significant racial gaps in how people in the state view the importance of higher education. Two-thirds (67 percent) of Latinos said that college today is necessary. A little more than half of Asian Americans (54 percent) and African Americans (51 percent) agreed. Among white people, the figure was only 35 percent.

 

