Art With U.S. Flag Prompts Debate at Nevada-Reno

An M.F.A. student's art (at right) is upsetting some, who are criticizing the University of Nevada at Reno for permitting it. Critics on social media are saying that they are offended by what they see as an anti-American message in the art, and they are sharing images of the art on social media.

Mark K. Combs, the student who created the art is a veteran who served in the Air Force for 22 years. He issued this statement explaining his work: "This work falls outside of the normal realm of any of my previous or planned work in that it carries a strong political message. It captures the symbolic motion of change through the objects presented. The public often has to be shocked in order to react and though acts of appalling nature are occurring everyday there seems to be a serious lack of appropriate responses from our government and our people. My work is intended to shock and provoke a conversation that should be happening across the country. It questions, 'Where is America?'"

