Gender Pay Gap in Physics
November 3, 2017
In physics, male faculty members earn about 6 percent more than do female faculty members, according to a study by Physics Today. The gap is significantly larger in raw numbers, but the 6 percent figure is after researchers controlled for age, postdoctoral experience and sector of employment.
