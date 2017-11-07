Title
U.S., Turkey Resume Limited Visa Processing
November 7, 2017
The U.S. and Turkish governments announced Monday that they would resume offering limited visa services to each others' citizens in Turkey and the U.S., respectively. The U.S. suspended all nonimmigrant visa processing -- a category that includes visas for international students and visiting scholars -- in Turkey last month over concerns about the arrest of a diplomatic employee, prompting Turkey to suspend visa processing for American citizens in a tit-for-tat action.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!