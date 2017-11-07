Title

U.S., Turkey Resume Limited Visa Processing

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 7, 2017
The U.S. and Turkish governments announced Monday that they would resume offering limited visa services to each others' citizens in Turkey and the U.S., respectively. The U.S. suspended all nonimmigrant visa processing -- a category that includes visas for international students and visiting scholars -- in Turkey last month over concerns about the arrest of a diplomatic employee, prompting Turkey to suspend visa processing for American citizens in a tit-for-tat action.

