Higher Education Positions of 2 New Governors

Democrats won gubernatorial elections Tuesday in New Jersey and Virginia.

In New Jersey, Governor-elect Phil Murphy vowed to bring tuition-free community college to the state. He has also promised to increase state appropriations to public higher education and to minimize the need for tuition increases, and said that he would create a state program to help borrowers refinance student loans.

In Virginia, Governor-elect Ralph Northam has pledged to provide more money to public higher education. Further, he wants public universities to provide level tuition rates for entering students for four years to provide "predictability" about college expenses.