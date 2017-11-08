search
Title
Inside Digital Learning -- Implementing Data Standards to Boost Retention, Graduation Rates
By
November 8, 2017
In today's "Inside Digital Learning":
- The University System of Maryland has 12 distinctive campuses. Administrators believe new data collection standards will help boost retention and graduation rates.
- A faculty member cohort (with help from instructional designers) speeds up online course development Central Michigan University.
- Oregon State University Ecampus's virtual microscope closely replicates real McCoy, allowing for expansion of online science courses.
- A report reveals low usage of educational technologies on campus. Big reason -- faculty members' resistance.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!