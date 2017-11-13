Florida State, Michigan Crack Down on Greek Life

The University of Michigan has suspended all social events for its fraternities and sororities. The move comes amid multiple reports of hazing and sexual assault.

"As an Interfraternity Council community, we believe in holding our members to a high standard at the University of Michigan. It has come to our attention that some members of the Interfraternity Council community have not been living up to these standards," Alec Mayhan, the IFC executive vice president, said in the statement to The Detroit Free Press.

About 1,000 miles away, Florida State University’s chapter of Pi Kappa Phi was ordered by its national chapter to cease operations and shut down. While police are still investigating the death of a fraternity pledge there, the national office of the fraternity has determined that the Florida State chapter had violated fraternity policies.

"There is no timeline for a Pi Kappa Phi return to campus," Todd Shelton, a spokesman for the national office of the fraternity, told The Tallahassee Democrat.

All Greek life at Florida State was suspended Nov. 6, following the pledge’s death.