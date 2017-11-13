Ohio State Accuses 83 of Cheating via GroupMe

Ohio State University has accused 83 students in its Fischer College of Business of cheating. The students are said to have used the messaging app GroupMe -- used for large group chats -- to facilitate “unauthorized collaboration on graded assignments,” according to the university statement given to The Columbus Dispatch.

“Students are welcome to use social media tools like GroupMe to communicate with classmates but must remember that the rules are the same for online and in-person interactions,” OSU spokesman Ben Johnson told the Dispatch. “Students should not share anything online that is prohibited by the rules for the course.”

The exact way that students collaborated, and what exactly they were sharing on GroupMe, is not clear.