Title

Roommate Arrested for Claflin U Student’s Death

By

Nick Roll
November 13, 2017
Claflin University student Dravious Terry was found dead Friday, and police have arrested his roommate, according to Columbia, S.C., newspaper The State.

Andrew Sanders Jr., 21, of Savannah, Ga., was not identified as a Claflin student, and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting that lead to Terry’s death.

The apartment complex where Terry and Sanders lived is a block away from the Claflin and the South Carolina State University campuses.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Dravious Terry, a senior business major,” Claflin officials said in a statement.

