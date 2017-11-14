Title

Berklee Pledges to Change Culture on Harassment

Colleen Flaherty
November 14, 2017
Berklee College of Music has terminated 11 faculty members in the past 13 years for sexual misconduct, President Roger Brown said Monday at a packed forum, The Boston Globe reported. Brown’s disclosure followed a prior Globe report describing a culture of harassment on campus, and a campus march against harassment earlier in the day. Brown had planned to deliver an annual address but scrapped those plans to address concerns about sexual misconduct in a speech at Berklee’s main concert hall. He apologized for past wrongs and pledged more transparency surrounding campus dealings with harassment and assault claims, according to the Globe. “It’s unacceptable,” Brown said of reports of students being groped or harassed by professors who were able to leave quietly and teach elsewhere. “It breaks my heart. It goes against everything that makes me want to be here in the first place.” Promising to “root out” abusive behavior, Brown pledged zero tolerance and announced the creation of a working group on the issue and the expansion of diversity office hours to enable reports of harassment.

